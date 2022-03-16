His Majesty King Hamad yesterday ratified and issued Law (7) of 2022 on the Environment.

Law 7 of 2022 stipulates that Decree-Law (21) of 1996 on the Environment shall be repealed.

Meanwhile, the existing environment-related regulations and edicts shall remain in force pending the Supreme Council for Environment’s issuance of the necessary regulations and edicts for the implementation of Law 7 of 2022.

The Prime Minister shall issue the executive regulation of Law 7 of 2022, in consultation and co-ordination with the Supreme Council for Environment and the competent authorities.

The Supreme Council for Environment president shall issue the necessary edicts to implement the provisions of Law 7 of 2022 and its executive regulation.

