ABU DHABI - The Private Notaries Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has approved the registration of 28 law firms and the necessary licences to practice as private notaries.

The move aims to bolster the competitiveness of the economic and investment environment and strengthen the Emirates' global position in the Ease of Doing Business Index.

The relevant decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, during which the committee examined operations statistics and a customer satisfaction questionnaire, which achieved a 97% satisfaction rate. An application to transfer and renew the registration of a private notary was also approved during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the committee's members, namely Yousif Hasan Alhosani, Executive Director of the Judicial Support Sector; Abdulla Saif Zahran, Director of the Strategic Planning and Organisational Development Division; Mohamed Hesham ElRafei, legal expert, and Khaled Salem Altamimi, Head of the Private Notary Section.