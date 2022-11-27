ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) held a coordination meeting with the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) to discuss ways to support and develop the strategic partnership in common areas, as directed by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Judicial Department of Abu Dhabi, to strengthen cooperation and integration with various institutions, to publicise the services provided and to work towards their development for the benefit of customers, in accordance with international best practices.

The meeting, which was held remotely via video conference, discussed joint plans to promote the civil marriage services for foreigners provided by the ADJD, by informing tourists and visitors travelling to the country about these services and the facilities offered by the DCT to assist them in organising wedding ceremonies.

The objective of the promotion plan is to introduce visitors and tourists to civil marriage services for foreigners, and how to benefit from such services and conclude marriage during their stay in the country, in addition to highlighting the powers of Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court, which is an unprecedented, advanced and modern family court model, and is one of the milestones of Abu Dhabi's pioneering development in this field.

It is worth noting that the Abu Dhabi Law on Civil Marriage and its Effects embodies the drive to develop an integrated system to achieve excellence and leadership at the global level, particularly as Abu Dhabi is the only city in the Arab region to implement civil laws for foreigners and non-Muslims in matters of personal status, which strengthens its position and competitiveness as a destination for competencies and expertise from all over the world, given its legislative and judicial environment that guarantees justice and upholds rights.