KUWAIT: Kuwait Embassy to the United Kingdom on Sunday called on citizens to stick with Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry's recommendations to postpone coming to the UK due to mounting Omicron cases.

KUNA quoted a statement of the embassy, which advised Kuwaiti citizens in the UK to return home as a result of strong acceleration of Omicron cases' spread daily, which may lead to partial or total lockdown.

The embassy urged the citizens to call the hot line 02075902400 in case of emergency.

