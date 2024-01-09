ABU DHABI, 9th January, 2024 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and Mongolia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding mutual visa exemption for holders of ordinary, diplomatic, special and mission passports, as part of continued efforts to develop and strengthen bilateral relations and achieving the common interests of the two peoples and countries.

Under this memorandum, UAE nationals who hold regular, diplomatic, special, and mission passports are exempted from a visa to enter Mongolia and can stay there for a period of up to 30 days per visit, and citizens of Mongolia who hold diplomatic, official, and regular passports are exempt from a visa to enter the United Arab Emirates, starting 28th December, 2023.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Battsetseg Batmunkh, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, signed the memorandum, which comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Mongolia and facilitating movement between the two countries. This measure is considered an important step towards enhancing joint cooperation in the fields of politics, economics, culture, education and other areas of common interest.