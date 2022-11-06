The Musaned portal, under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), announced that the fees for recruiting a Filipino domestic worker through the (Maarofa) service amounts to SR10,752.50, including VAT.

Musaned program provides the (Maarofa) service that enables people to recruit a selected Filipino domestic worker of their choice. The resumption of recruitment from the Philippines to Saudi Arabia would start from Nov. 7.

Musaned stressed that the recruitment office or company does not guarantee the worker chosen by the employer itself.

It is noteworthy that MHRSD has ordered the recruitment companies and establishments that the cost of hiring domestic workers should not cross the approved upper ceiling set by the ministry.

The ministry said that it aims to regulate the procedures and governance of prices in the recruitment market, as well as to control and follow up on their implementation in order to ensure the quality of the services provided.

The ministry instructed that the recruitment cost should not exceed the upper ceiling for domestic workers from each nationality.

The maximum ceiling of cost for the recruitment of domestic workers from some major countries are the following: SR9,500 — Uganda; SR10,000 — Thailand; SR10,870 — Kenya; SR13,000 —Bangladesh; and SR17,288 — the Philippines. The value-added tax (VAT) is excluded from these charges.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).