The Ministry of Health and other concerned entities, including the insurance companies, intend to impose mandatory health insurance for foreigners entering the country on commercial visit visa, reports Al-Jarida daily quoting sources from the health sector.

Sources revealed the price of the abovementioned health insurance has yet to be specified and a study in this regard has not been finalized. Sources said this study has been in the hands of the ministry and insurance companies for quite some time now.

Sources added there are initiatives and trends in this context on the part of the ministry and insurance companies, but they have not been approved so far. Sources went on to say that the price or cost of insurance has not been decided, affirming the details will be announced soon.

Sources explained this move is aimed at reducing pressure on the health facilities and services in the country, as well as the expenditures of the Kuwaiti health sector. Sources added some foreigners are visiting the country to take advantage of the health services here, such as free surgeries.

