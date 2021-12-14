Dubai’s Union Properties (UPP) will file a liability lawsuit against four board members who were dismissed last month, according to a bourse filing, its general assembly has ruled today (Tuesday).

The real estate developer’s four board members were dismissed after a resolution at an earlier general assembly in November.

The company also today announced the appointment of new board members in its filing to Dubai Financial Market (DFM). They are Amer Abdulaziz Hussain Khanseheb, Rashid Amin Mohamed Alsharif, Faras Abdul Kareem Ismail Hasan Al Ramahi and Abeer Mohammed Omar bin Haider.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021