Weekly raffle draw Mahzooz on Friday issued an advisory, warning residents against online scammers that have reportedly been using its name.

Mahzooz is a draw that offers participants — from the UAE and beyond — a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. People can win cash prizes either by matching a set of numbers or through a raffle draw. It has so far created 45 instant millionaires.

In an e-mail sent to its participants, the platform said some websites are now "replicating" its official site.

Such tactics are typically used by hackers and cybercriminals for phishing attacks. These scam websites could capture the personal details — including bank account credentials — of victims who thought they were joining Mahzooz.

In the advisory, the raffle draw platform shared some tips and precautionary measures for participants:

The platform also reminded users that it will "never ask for sensitive information outside of the official website or official communication channel".

