The Dubai Police Traffic General Department honoured resident Ellie Marie Perrier for helping the department through the 'We Are All Police’ programme.

Colonel Muhammad Al Qaydi, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic, presented a certificate of appreciation to Perrier, while emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the community and police.

He also highlighted how the Dubai Police are keen to strengthen community partnership and reinforce the sense of responsibility among residents of the emirate.

Colonel Al Qaydi noted that many motorists experience reckless driving on the roads. It is important to report these instances as they can cost the lives of people.

The public can report reckless drivers and traffic violations conveniently using the Dubai Police smart app or calling 'We Are All Police' on the number 901.

"We don't issue fines against individuals after immediately receiving the report,” he confirmed. “We first verify the report, check available cameras and systems, and contact to warn violators before issuing any tickets."

Meanwhile, Perrier thanked the Dubai Police for this recognition and encouraged other members of the community to engage actively with the 'We Are All Police' programme to report any negative behaviour.

