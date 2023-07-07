UAE - Ajman Police has nabbed three suspects within the span of just 12 hours for stealing Dh1.1 million worth gold jewellery and Dh40,000 in cash.

The operations room at Ajman Police received a report of theft from a gold shop, and immediately formed a team to investigate.

When they arrived at the scene, the authorities realised that the alarm bell didnt;t go off, thereby delaying their response.

The three suspects tried to flee capture by changing clothes several times and donning masks. However, the authorities were able to nab the three Arab suspects who have been identified as A.G., T.D. and S.A.

The first man was caught with the help of Sharjah Police. The second suspect, T.D. was found in Rumaila, Ajman.

The third suspect, S.A., who planned and led the robbery, was found in the industrial area of Ajman.

All three suspects confessed to their crimes, and admitted to stealing Dh1.1 million worth gold jewellery and Dh40,000 in cash, which was also recovered from them.

Ajman Police has said that it will be on the lookout for those who break the law and deal with such perpetrators firmly.

