The anti-narcotics department of the General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police apprehended an Asian gang that was caught cultivating marijuana plants in their residential apartment. The gang was engaged in the cultivation and trafficking of illegal drugs.

The head of the anti-narcotics department, Major Jamal Saeed Al Ketbi, said the department was tipped off regarding the activities and received sufficient intelligence about the crime. Responding promptly, a specialised team was assembled, who meticulously planned and executed an ambush and captured the gang.

During the search of the residence, law enforcement officers found Indian hemp plants, commonly known as marijuana. Consequently, the individuals and the seized narcotics and related materials were handed over to the public prosecution for further legal proceedings.

Highlighting the significance of collective efforts to combat crimes that jeopardise community security, Major Jamal Saeed Al Ketbi emphasised the importance of public cooperation with security authorities.

He stressed the urgent need to raise security awareness among all members of society, warning of the grave consequences of such criminal activities and emphasizing the legal repercussions for those who seek to disrupt public order and safety.

Major General Sheikh Rashed bin Ahmed Al Muala, the Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, underscored the crucial role law enforcement agencies play in combating the threat of drugs. He praised their tireless efforts and acknowledged the importance of their services in protecting society from this serious security menace.

The General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police urges continuous collaboration with security authorities. Individuals are encouraged to report any suspicious activities or information that may undermine security in the region. Residents can reports such crimes through the "Mukafih" communication service at 80044 or via the Ministry of Interior's official website, MOI.

