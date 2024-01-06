ABU DHABI – Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE's Attorney-General, has referred 84 defendants, mostly members of the terrorist organistion of Muslim Brotherhood in the United Arab Emirates, to the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal (State Security Court) for trial on charges of establishing another clandestine organisation for the purpose of committing acts of violence and terrorism on UAE soil.

The defendants had concealed this crime and its evidence before they were arrested and tried in the Case No (17) of 2013- State Security.

Acting on a compelling body of evidence gathered through thorough investigation, the Attorney General ordered a probe into the details of this crime, with legal representation assigned for each suspect.

After nearly six months of investigation that meticulously unraveled the crime's details, yielding sufficient evidence of its commission, the Attorney General referred the defendants for trial.

The State Security Court has then begun public trial proceedings in the case and appointed a lawyer for each defendant who does not have legal representation. The court has also begun hearing witnesses and the public trial procedures are still ongoing.