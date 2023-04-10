The Lawyers Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has issued its decision to approve applications for registration as practicing lawyers for 8 new Emirati lawyers. Additionally, the committee accepted applications for renewal of registration from 13 other lawyers.

The committee, which was chaired by Yousef Saeed Alabri, the Under-Secretary of the Judicial Department, also addressed a complaint lodged against a lawyer and made appropriate decisions regarding the matter.

The committee further approved an application by an Emirati lawyer to move his registration to the roll of non-practicing lawyers and endorsed another application by a UAE national lawyer to transfer his registration to the roll of practicing lawyers.

The meeting was attended by Committee members Judge Bushaib Hajjami from Al Ain Court of Appeal, Judge Assem Elsaadany from Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, Mohamed Dhewaiher Mohamed Alkatheeri from the Public Prosecution, Attorney Abdullah Fadhl Al Hammadi, and Khamees Mubarak Al Qubaisi, Director of Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division, who served as the rapporteur for the Committee.