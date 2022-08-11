Riyadh: Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1,100,000 narcotic pills, found hidden in a shipment that arrived in the Kingdom through Jeddah Islamic Port.

ZATCA said that a shipment of "toys, clothes and various goods" was received, and during the inspection process, a large number of narcotic pills was found hidden inside the contents of the consignment, adding that after coordinating with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, to ensure the arrest of the involved culprits inside the Kingdom, five persons who were supposed to receive the shipment were arrested.

The Authority reiterated that it will continue to tighten customs control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports through all its customs outlets, and will confront any smugglers’ attempts, to achieve one of its most important tasks represented in the security and protection of society from these criminals acts.

The Authority has called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy by reaching out to the designated number for security reports (1910) or via (e-mail: 1910@zatca.gov.sa) or the international number (00966114208417), where the Authority, through these channels, receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the provisions of the unified customs system, in strict confidentiality, with a financial reward given to the whistleblower if the information is correct.