RIYADH — The Public Prosecution has warned against the usage and exploitation of Hajj for direct and indirect beggary.



The Public Prosecution prohibited beggary in all its forms. It warned in a statement it published about the types of beggary and its penalties, which are:



1 - Whoever engages in begging, incites others, agrees, or helps others in any way to engage in beggary will be punished with imprisonment for a period of up to 6 months, in addition to a fine of up to SR50,000.



2 - Every person who attempts to practice beggary, manages beggars, incites others, agrees with or helps others in any way to engage in beggary within an organized group will be punished with imprisonment for a period of up to one year and a fine of up to SR100,000.



The Public Prosecution affirmed that anyone who tries to practice begging again, his punishment would be doubled, as long as the maximum limit is set for it.



The penalty will also include deportation for non-Saudis from Saudi Arabia, with the exception of the Saudi wife or Saudi husband or children.



This is in addition to the fact that those who have been punished for begging will be prevented from returning to the Kingdom except to perform Hajj or Umrah.

