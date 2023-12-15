RIYADH — A Saudi citizen has been sentenced to one year in prison and a fine of SR100,000 for violating the Anti-Cyber Crime Law, according to the Public Prosecution.



In a statement published on its official account on X platform, the Public Prosecution has stated that the Cybercrimes Prosecution completed its investigations and charged the citizen with spreading rumors through his personal account on social media in violation of the Anti-Cybercrimes Law.



The accused misled the public by raising doubts on the effectiveness and safety of a medical preparation approved by the competent authorities after spreading false and inaccurate information through his social media accounts.



The Public Prosecution confirmed that the citizen was arrested and referred to the competent court, which convicted him of the charges. He was punished with imprisonment for a period of 1 year, in addition to a fine of SR100,000.



It is important to preserve security and safety of information in cyber space, the Public Prosecution affirmed. It notrf that any person who violates this by engaging in sinful behavior, which constitutes a crime against society, will be subject to criminal accountability.

