Riyadh: The official spokesman for the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, Major Marwan Al-Hazmi stated that the security services monitoring drug smuggling and promotion targeting the Kingdom have confiscated 8,280,078 amphetamine tablets hidden in a shipment of coffee creamer.



The culprits were arrested in Riyadh. They were five people, including 2 Syrian residents, a Syrian citizen with an expired visitor's visa and two Pakistani residents. A preliminary legal action was taken against them; and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.



The security authorities urge all citizens and residents to report any activity related to drug smuggling or promotion by contacting (911) for Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province regions and (999) for the rest of the Kingdom’s regions. The Directorate number is (995) and e-mail: 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All information given will be treated strictly confidential.