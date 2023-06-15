Jeddah: The General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) seized 410,000 amphetamine drug pills hidden inside a truck and in a trafficking den in Jeddah.



GDNC spokesman Major Marwan Al-Hazimi said that eight traffickers were arrested, including five Yemenis who violated the border security system, two residents from Syria and Sudan, and a citizen.



The GDNC seized sums of money in the traffickers’ possession, the GDNC spokesman said, adding that the traffickers were referred to the Public Prosecution as preliminary legal measures were taken against them.



These efforts came as a result of the security tracking of drug smuggling and trafficking networks that target the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its youth, Al-Hazimi stressed.