RIYADH — The Public Prosecution revealed that the maximum penalty for impersonating a security official is 10 years in prison or a fine of SR150000 or both.



In a statement on its X account, the Public Prosecution revealed that the penalty for the crime of impersonating a person, who is holding a public authority, in the event of its commission is accompanied by an act of terror or exploitation, is imprisonment for a period of up to 10 years, and a fine of up to 150000 or one of these two penalties.



The statement pointed out that the same penalty will be slapped if the person, who was being impersonated, is a police officer, intelligence officer, member of the armed forces, or the like.



The Public Prosecution clarified that the system of penalties for impersonating a person, who is holding a public authority, has strengthened the judicial protection for such persons, who carry out security or military missions, and therefore it has approved severe penalties in the event of committing any impersonation.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).