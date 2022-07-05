RIYADH — More than 2 million cyber attacks were recorded within a month during the Hajj season Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat stressed.



Dr. Mashat made these remarks during an interview with Al-Saudiah channel, as he stated that e-attacks have been doubled during this year due to the opening of Hajj to the world, as attacks arrived from all over the world.



The e-registration of Hajj has largely eliminated fake Hajj campaigns, but it is still subjected to weak attempts to disrupt the e-systems and the e-tracks, Dr. Mashat confirmed, noting that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is subjected to many cyber attacks.



Dr. Mashat indicated that Saudi Arabia is being targeted in all cases, noting that the most important component of the ministry's services is technology, so most of the targeting of the Kingdom takes place through the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.



Most of the cyber attacks are only from amateurs but some are from professionals, he said.



Dr. Mashat confirmed that the parties that carry out these cyber attacks are known to the Ministry, as the National Cyber Security Authority is working extensively and professionally in this regard at all levels, and are striving to ensure that the field inside the Kingdom is safe.



It is worth mentioning that Dr. Mashat indicated that there was no priority for registration in this year's Hajj, stressing that the selection was by an e-draw without any human intervention.

