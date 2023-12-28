A total of 2,841 emergency calls were received by the Dubai Police on Thursday morning, from 5am to 10am, due to low road visibility caused by dense fog. Authorities also responded to 51 traffic accidents.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said “motorists should always be aware of changing road-weather conditions, especially during these months of the year when low visibility tends to be more severe.”

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution, adhere to safety rules, and reduce driving speeds during fog and unstable weather conditions. Cyclists and e-scooter riders are also strongly advised to wear reflective jackets at all times,” he added.

Fog-related accidents can result in fatalities, injuries, and material losses due to failure to keep a safe distance between vehicles.

Authorities urged motorists “to take time to review weather forecasts and reports through accredited media and the competent authorities in the country to avoid dangerous traffic accidents.”

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).