RIYADH — The secretary-general of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), Maj. Gen. Mohammed Bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, has inaugurated in Riyadh the coalition's secure digital transformation plan and the unified digital platform, which is meant to ensure secure and protected digital automation in cyberspace.



The IMCTC's Information Technology Department has pointed out that the secure digital transformation involves applying innovative policies and procedures to protect sensitive data and information from cyber threats.



It also involves developing data protection and encryption systems, as well as training employees on digital technology and strengthening awareness about cyber risks.



The unified digital platform is considered as a technical infrastructure, which aims to provide a unified system for the different digital services, IMCTC's IT department noted.



It pointed out that the unified digital platform will allow the integration of data and information from different sources, in addition to providing a unified interface for the users to access different digital services such as e-government, logistical, technical and administrative services.



This comes to ensure simplifying the access process and interaction with digital services, in addition to improving operational efficiency and reducing costs, as well as enhancing interaction and communication between the services providers.



Maj. Gen. Al-Moghedi said the secure digital transformation plan and the unified digital platform is an initiative that aims to enhance digital transformation at the headquarter of IMCTC.



The plan also aims to strengthen the effective and secure use of digital technology and to improve integration between the systems and the different digital services, he added.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).