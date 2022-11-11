DUBAI - H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (66) of 2022 forming the Board of Directors of the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehab in Dubai.



The new board is chaired by Abdulla Mohamed Falaknaz while the Director General of the Dubai Police Anti-Narcotics Department will serve as its deputy chairman.

Members of the board include the CEO of Rashid Hospital at the Dubai Academic Health Corporation; Abdullah Obeid; Sameera Alrais; Khawla Belhoul; representatives from the Community Development Authority in Dubai and Public Prosecution Dubai; and the CEO of the Center.



The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.