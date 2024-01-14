More people are now using Dubai's Smart Police Stations (SPS) as authorities recorded a 13 per cent increase in the number of transactions submitted by citizens, residents, and visitors last year compared to the year before.

The SPSs handled 121,986 transactions in 2023, compared to 107,719 transactions in 2022, Major General Ali Ahmad Ghanim from Dubai Police said on Saturday.

Smart Police Stations are the world's only unmanned police stations where people can file a complaint or obtain any of the listed 46 services, including permit requests, criminal matters, and traffic concerns without the physical presence of a police officer.

They likewise allow filing a criminal report without face-to-face interaction with an officer. Instead, complainants can engage in video calls with multilingual investigative officers. During these virtual meetings, officers discuss all the necessary details and send a report for the individuals to sign.

The 22 unmanned police stations are located in Arabian Ranches, La Mer, Last Exit-Al Khawaneej Last Exit-E11 (Dubai-bound), Last Exit-E11 (Abu Dhabi-bound), City Walk, Al Seef, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Palm Jumeirah, Al Muraqqabat, Dubai Police HQ, Dubai Design District (D3), Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZA), Expo City Dubai, Hatta, Al Lesaily and Al Eyaas suburban police points.

SPSs are available in seven languages, including Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese.

