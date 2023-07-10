Dubai Police urged motorists to be cautious after accidents on two key roads.

The police posted alerts on social media, urging drivers to be careful.

"A vehicle deteriorates at Al Nahda intersection towards Damascus Street, and there is a traffic jam, please be careful," the police said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the police said traffic would be affected on Al Rabat Street coming from the Business Bay crossing towards Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Street.

Earlier on the day the police had alerted the public against traffic block on Sheikh Zayed Road in the direction of Abu Dhabi before the Water Canal Bridge.

