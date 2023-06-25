Dubai Customs conducted a practical field training for employees of the General Department of Protective Security & Emergency in Dubai Police, who are enrolled in the Professional Diploma ProgramME in Explosives Sciences and Ammunition Technology.

The training focused on enhancing their skills in inspecting dhow (wooden vessels) at the Creek and Deira Wharfage Customs Center, aiming to foster strategic partnerships, knowledge exchange, and expertise transfer in monitoring, assessment, and inspection with key stakeholders.

The objective of the training was to improve the efficiency and preparedness of participants in the Professional Diploma Program, specifically in the area of security inspection of dhows. It covered techniques for handling security risks and detecting potential threats, with the ultimate goal of ensuring the effectiveness of customs security measures and safeguarding the community.

Rashid Al-Dhabbah Al-Suwaidi, Acting Director of Sea Customs Management, emphasised the critical importance of establishing robust government partnerships to facilitate the exchange of experiences and knowledge, and synergize roles in serving the nation and ensuring community protection. Furthermore, this initiative aligns with Dubai Customs' strategic objectives in the customs inspection sector, particularly its commitment to global leadership in secure customs practices.