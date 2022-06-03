Kuwait - The Criminal Evidences Department, in cooperation with the Department of Info Systems at the Ministry of Interior, launched Wednesday, the service to issue criminal status electronically on the ‘Sahel’ platform which is fortified with QR security code to verify its authenticity for use inside and outside the country, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the ministry said in a press statement this service comes based on the directives of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, retired Lieutenant-General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and under the followup of the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas.

The department stressed the ministry’s keenness to launch this new service to effectively contribute to the success of the country’s efforts in digital transformation to save time and effort of all citizens and residents and complete their transactions with ease.

She added that this also comes in line with the ministry’s strategy to automate all public services in line with the technical and technological leap that the security establishment to speed up the completion of transactions.

