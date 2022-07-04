RIYADH — The Public Prosecution stated in a statement that it is prohibited to assault security personnel.



The Public Prosecution indicated that it is prohibited for any person to deliberately attack security personnel while they are performing their work.



It is also prohibited to intentionally ruin or damage the official vehicle of security personnel or on the devices that he uses.



The Public Prosecution affirmed that people’s adherence to the instructions and directives that are issued by the security personnel effectively contribute to benefiting from the services provided to the pilgrims in the Holy Sites.



It is being reiterated that assaulting security personnel is one of the crimes that are punishable by law in Saudi Arabia with heavy penalties of up to 10 years in prison.



In addition, the penalties for assaulting security personnel vary from one form to another, according to the type of offense and the judge's assessment of the subject matter of each case.

