A court in Dubai has convicted a 30-member gang and seven companies for laundering money and embezzling 32 million dirhams ($8.7 million) in an online scam targeting individuals and companies.

The 30 members of the gang were sentenced to a combined total of 96 years of imprisonment by the Dubai Money Laundering Court. They will be deported from the country after serving their sentence, a statement from the Dubai Media Office said on Monday.

The court has ordered the defendants to jointly pay a fine of over AED32 million.

The court also ordered the confiscation of computers and phones used in the crime. Furthermore, it imposed a combined total fine of AED700,000 on the seven companies involved in the case. The court may also confiscate funds or assets belonging to the defendants to cover the fine.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

