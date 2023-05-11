JEDDAH — The Criminal Court in Jeddah has awarded jail terms totaling 80 years to 17 male and female Saudi citizens and a Syrian national, who were convicted of possessing and using drugs and involving in immoral acts. Travel ban for varying periods was also imposed on the convicts.

The Court of Appeal upheld the verdict after turning down appeals filed by the convicts, Okaz/Saudi Gazette has learnt from well-informed sources.



They were found guilty of possessing and using eight types of drugs after gathering illegally at a chalet in the city. The court convicted the defendants of the use and possession of cocaine, marijuana, and hashish, in addition to engaging in immoral acts.



The convicts included a number of businessmen, businesswomen, traders, a female marketing manager, and female students of nursing and pharmacy colleges. The verdicts were issued after holding a series of in-person and remote trial sessions that lasted for about 125 days at the first instance circuit of the Criminal Court.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).