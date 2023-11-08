ISTANBUL - The Turkish Treasury confirmed on Wednesday that it had borrowed $2.5 billion in a 5-year dollar-denominated sukuk issue with a yield of 8.5%, bringing its financing from international capital markets in 2023 to $10 billion.

It said the demand, from 200 investors, had been three times the issue amount, with 45% sold to investors in the Middle East, 24% in Britain, 18% in the United States, 7% in other European countries, 4% in Turkey and 2% in Asia.

The Treasury said on Monday it had mandated Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, JPM, Kuwait Finance House and QNB Capital for the issue.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)