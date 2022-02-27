Solidarity has been announced as the insurance partner for the third Annual Islamic Finance Innovation Day (IFID) Forum hosted in Bahrain later this month.

To be held on Sunday under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), the hybrid event at the Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention and Spa will feature participation from a high level group of regional and international financial sector, fintech, regulatory and legal experts.

CBB Governor Rasheed Al Maraj will deliver opening remarks, which will be followed by keynotes from Hassan Jarrar, chief executive of BisB, the forum’s exclusive banking partner, and Anour Adham, co-founder and chief executive of CrowdToLive, a fintech offering real estate equity funding.

Two panel discussions will also be held on how new cutting-edge digital solutions are revolutionising the investment industry and the resulting challenges and opportunities.

The first panel will focus on the forum’s theme ‘How fintech Innovation is transforming the investment industry,’ with participation from CBB director of fintech and innovation unit Yasmeen Al Sharaf; BisB group chief digital transformation Maisaa Shunnar, and Mr Adham.

The discussion will be moderated by REDmoney Group managing editor Vineeta Tan.

Moderated by KPMG-Bahrain head of markets Kal Subramanian, the second panel will look at ‘Fintech innovation and ecosystem and its legal developments,’ with participation from Yasmeen Al Saffar, head of financial services at the Economic Development Board; Roberto Mancone, chief executive and executive board member at BEYON Money and DLA Piper partner and head of Bahrain office Mohamed Toorani.

Solidarity Bahrain chief executive Jawad Mohamed commented: “We are delighted to be an exclusive insurance partner at the IFID Forum. This partnership stems from the company’s commitment towards supporting innovation and digitisation initiatives. Today, digital innovation is transforming all industries and we are committed to leveraging the power of modern technologies and continuously provide the most distinctive and versatile insurance products and services.”

