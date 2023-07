Saudi-listed construction and utility services company Keir International is to issue a Saudi riyal denominated sukuk with a value of SAR 30 million ($8 million).

The sukuk will support the company’s operational activities, a statement to Saudi stock market Tadawul said today.

The company announced yesterday that it had signed two contracts with Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) worth $44.2 million.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

