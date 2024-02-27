Saudi's largest shopping mall operator, Arabian Centres is planning to sell 5-year non-callable for years Islamic bonds, or sukuk, according to a bank document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The company has hired Goldman Sachs and HSBC Bank as joint global coordinators and bookrunners to arrange investor meetings from Feb. 27, the document said.

The firm plans to issue benchmark-sized U.S. dollar denominated senior unsecured sukuk, subject to market conditions

The proceeds from the debt sale will be used for financing general corporate purposes and refinancing existing debt, the company said in a bourse filing.

The company also launched a tender offer for its existing $500 million trust certificates due in 2024, the document added.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees, Editing by Louise Heavens)