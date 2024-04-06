DOHA: Qatar Central Bank has issued treasury bills and Islamic Sukuk for one week, one month, three months, six months, and nine months maturities worth QR500mn.

Qatar Central Bank said on Friday in a post on social media platform X that the issuance of treasury bills was distributed as follows: QR100mnfor one-week term at an interest rate of 5.7868 percent, QR100mnfor one-month term at an interest rate of 5.8154 percent, QR100mnfor three-month term at an interest rate of 5.7888 percent, QR100mnfor six-month term at an interest rate of 5.7815 percent, and QR100mnfor nine-month term at an interest rate of 5.7290 percent.

According to the bank, the total amount of bids for treasury bills and Islamic Sukuk reached QR1.9bn.

