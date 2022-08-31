Oman - Alizz Islamic Bank has launched flexible finance choices for those looking to purchase or build their new home at a profit rate of 4.75% only. Home Finance, approved by the banks Sharia Supervisory Board (SSB), offers easy, quick and flexible financing. This comes in line with the bank’s vision to provide fast, safe and innovative digital solutions to carry out financial transactions for its customers.

Home Finance is available for locals and residents working in the public sector with a minimum monthly salary of 300 OMR, or the private sector with a minimum monthly salary of 350 OMR including business owners, with flexible payment options for up to 20 years and financing up to 80% of the value of the property. Alizz Islamic Bank is proud of its role in helping customers to secure their dream homes while observing the provisions of Sharia. The bank has been continuously working on improving its services and product offering through continuous engagement with customers to thoroughly understand their needs.

Alizz Islamic Bank offers various Home Finance solutions that provide customer’s the option to purchase a home using a proportionate portion of their monthly income. The bank is always keen to help customers achieve their goals through a variety of solutions.

Customers that are interested can apply for finance by visiting any of Alizz Islamic Bank branches across the Sultanate. They can also call the customer service center on the banks 24-hour toll free number 80072265 for answers to all their financing enquires.

As one of the first full-fledged Islamic banks in the Sultanate, Alizz Islamic Bank seeks to provide Islamic banking solutions and products inspired by the Sharia and approved by its Sharia Supervisory Board.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).