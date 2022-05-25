Riyadh - The National Debt Management Center (NDMC) announced today the closure of May 2022 issuance under the Saudi Arabian Government SAR-denominated Sukuk Program. The issuance size was set at SAR 14.953 Bn (Fourteen billion and nine hundred fifty-three million Saudi Riyals).

In a statement to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Sukuk issuance was divided into three tranches as follows: the first tranche has a size of SAR 10.055 Bn (Ten billion and fifty-five million Saudi Riyals) maturing in (2032); the second tranche has a size of SAR 2.184 Bn (Two billion and one hundred eighty-four million Saudi Riyals) maturing in (2037), and the third tranche has a size of SAR 2.715 Bn (Two billion and seven hundred fifteen million Saudi Riyals) maturing in (2049).