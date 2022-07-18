Riyadh – Musharaka Capital Company has announced total cash dividends of SAR 26.40 million to the unitholders of Musharaka REIT Fund for the first half (H1) of 2022.

The Saudi company will disburse SAR 0.30 per unit for 88 million eligible units, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

The cash dividend payout represents 3% of the unit's initial price and 3.07% of the net assets value.

Meanwhile, the entitlement date of the dividend distribution is scheduled on 28 July 2022.

Last January, Musharaka Capital announced the same value of cash dividends for H2-21.

