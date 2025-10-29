Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and US asset manager BlackRock have launched mutual funds focused on Saudi Systematic Active Equities, and MENA Fixed Income.

The launch, which was held on the sidelines of the ongoing Future Investment Initiative 9th Edition (FII9) in Riyadh, is available to both local and global investors across asset classes through the BlackRock Riyadh Investment Management (BRIM).

Established in April 2024 with an initial investment mandate from PIF, BRIM is actively managed by BlackRock’s Riyadh-based investment teams

The new launch will build on the Saudi systematic equity strategy announced in January 2025, to develop the kingdom’s capital markets and create new opportunities for global investors, with an agreement to launch an index mandate focusing on Saudi equities.

BlackRock has nearly tripled its Riyadh-based personnel, adding investment professionals and corporate functions to strengthen its presence in Saudi.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

