Mayar Holding Company, an industrial manufacturing entity, plans to issue SAR-denominated sukuk worth 500 million Saudi riyals ($133.31 million) to fund its working capital and capital expansions.

Afaq Financial Company has been named the financial advisor for establishing, issuing and offering the sukuk programme, the company said in a statement published on the Saudi stock exchange on Thursday.



The Murabaha Sukuk programme, which will have a duration of 24 months, is conditional on the Capital Market Authority’s approval.



The sukuk prospectus will be issued after receiving approval from the relevant authorities, the statement said.

