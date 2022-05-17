Jeddah - The Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB Group) will host the “Private Sector Forum” which will be organized by the private sector institutions of the Islamic Development Bank Group and held on June 2-4, 2022, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on the sidelines of the IsDB Board of Governors Annual Meetings.

The main objective of the Forum is to provide a unique platform to network and establish business relations and partnerships with other leading representatives and stakeholders from business community in order to share their related experience, success stories and best practices, while jointly exploring investment and trade opportunities offered by member countries.

The forum will also highlight the IsDB Group activities, services and initiatives in member countries. It will also connect business communities in member countries by arranging parallel B2B and B2G scheduled meetings.

The Forum will gather more than 2,500 participants from multiple sectors across the globe such as government officials, Chairmen, Presidents & CEOs of local and international companies, multilateral and financial institutions, chambers of commerce and industry, business associations, investment promotion agencies, individual investors, entrepreneurs, hundreds of policies and decision-makers, as well as the Governors of the Islamic Development Bank and other participants from various sectors from all over the world will attend and participate in the forum.

For more information, please visit the event’s website: www.isdbg-psf.org