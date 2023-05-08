Saudi Arabia - The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group’s Annual Meetings will serve as a crucial platform for global leaders, policymakers, key stakeholders, and other influential figures to come together and discuss critical development issues.

The four-day event from May 10 will comprise high-level plenary sessions, interactive discussions, technical symposiums, and sideline events covering a wide range of topics such as poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, health, education, women and youth empowerment, food security, climate change, and innovation.

Member nations will have the opportunity to present their relevant development projects and initiatives to strengthen partnerships and create lasting valuable impacts.

Private Sector Forum

This year's meetings will include the Private Sector Forum hosted by institutions within the IsDB Group including the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the International Islamic Corporation for Trade Financing (ITFC), and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD). The Forum aims to strengthen trade relations and encourage investment and trade opportunities among member nations.

Set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the meetings are held under the patronage of The Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

The theme for this year's event is "Partnerships to Fend off Crises," emphasising the importance of collaboration in addressing challenges faced by the Bank's 57 member countries.

The Annual Meetings, which will see the participation of delegates from IsDB Group’s 57 member countries.

Showcasing achivements

It will also give member countries an opportunity to showcase their achievements and success stories. High-profile participants, including Ministers from IsDB Group's 57 member countries, senior government officials, heads of international organisations, high-calibre representatives from the private sector, as well as members from the academia and media, will be attending.

By providing an environment conducive to dialogue and cooperation, the events seek to help identify workable solutions to major global issues and, thereby, promote comprehensive, sustainable development in IsDB’s member countries.

The event encourages solid and lasting partnerships among member nations, driving positive change and facilitating economic and social progress.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).