JAKARTA - Indonesia raised 1.37 trillion rupiah ($87.68 million) in an Islamic bond auction on Tuesday, lower than an indicative target of 5 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said.

Incoming bids were 4.34 trillion rupiah, lower than the 6.4 trillion rupiah worth of bids in the last biweekly auction on Oct.18

($1 = 15,625.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia)