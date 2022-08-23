JAKARTA - Indonesia raised 12.1 trillion rupiah ($815.64 million) from an auction of Islamic bonds on Tuesday, higher than an indicative 9 trillion rupiah target, its finance ministry said.

Total incoming bids were 28.54 trillion rupiah, lower than the 30.85 trillion rupiah of bids in the previous Aug 9 sukuk auction. Notes sold on Tuesday carried weighted average yields that were lower than comparable notes sold in the previous auction.

($1 = 14,835.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by John Geddie)