JAKARTA - Indonesia sold 2.8 trillion rupiah ($195.04 million) worth of Islamic bonds in a biweekly auction on Tuesday, the finance ministry said, below a 9 trillion rupiah target.

Total incoming bids were worth 13.4 trillion rupiah. The ministry rejected all bids for the Islamic Treasury bills maturing in September, while the project-based sukuk were sold with higher yields compared with notes sold in the previous auction.

The ministry in a statement said it plans an additional sale through a green shoe option on Wednesday.

($1 = 14,356.0000 rupiah)

