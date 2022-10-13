Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), a leading Shari’ah-compliant global investment company, has successfully closed its second Indian Growth fund (IGP2) this year.

The performance of its two India-focused funds, whose value exceeds $300 million, has encouraged GII to further widen its investment operations in India as part of the company’s continued growth strategy.

From its operational base in the UAE, supplemented by a presence in other leading global financial centres and a planned office in India, GII manages assets of more than $3 billion in private equity, venture capital and real estate.

Stakes in two healthcare firms

GII made its first investments in India in 2020. Its India Growth Portfolio I (IGP-I) comprised stakes in two Indian healthcare companies. Boosted by their success and continued client demand, GII launched IGP-II beginning of 2021, a superior investment platform with a more diversified portfolio across high-growth sectors such as electric mobility, consumer products, healthcare and technology.

The companies chosen by GII’s specialist investment team for IGP-II include Hero Electric (the market leader in the Indian electric two-wheeler industry), Soothe Healthcare, Bombay Shaving Company, Nysaa Retail, UpScalio and Encube Ethicals.

Pankaj Gupta, and co-Founder co-CEO of GII, said: “India’s increasing move towards e-commerce and economic expansion across the whole nation provides beneficial opportunities for GII’s sustainable investment plans, with its commitment to responsible business.”

Mohammed Al Hassan, co-Founder and co-CEO of GII, added: “GII’s global reach, trusted expertise and bespoke solutions have already found a welcome home in India. Our investors are keen to maximise India’s diverse investment opportunities in further structured and well-managed IGP funds.”

