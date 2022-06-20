Saudi Arabia - Wahed, a global Islamic fintech company, has announced that Wa'ed Ventures, the venture capital arm at Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center (Wa'ed), is leading its $50 million Series B funding round with HSBC acting as lead financial advisor.

Other investors in this round include footballer Paul Pogba, who has also joined Wahed as its latest brand ambassador, and strategic family offices and institutions, the company said.

The investment round will support the startup's current growth phase as it plans to launch an ethical neobank on its platform in the near future, allowing users to fulfill their banking and investing needs all on one super-app, without compromising on their values.

Haroon Mokhtarzada, founder of unicorn fintech Truebill; William Haney, Chairman of Enhesa; and Lori Richards, former director at the SEC, have also been appointed to Wahed's Board of Directors to assist with this phase of growth.

Haney said: "I am thrilled to join Wahed's mission of bridging the wealth gap through values, finance and technology. Its digital tools have enormous potential to make the world of finance more accessible to those previously excluded. I look forward to contributing to its long-term growth."

Currently, Wahed offers individuals the chance to invest their money ethically in a quick, easy and affordable way. Wahed has gained support steadily since its inception in the US with over 300,000 clients globally across all Wahed entities.

"The rapid popularisation of fintech solutions and their influence in advancing financial literacy and inclusion worldwide have created the right urgency for fintech products that are both ethical and easily accessible for individual investors," said Fahad Alidi, Managing Director at Wa'ed.

