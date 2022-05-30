Bahrain - Al Salam Bank, a leading regional Islamic bank, has launched Al Salam Invest, a new investment platform available on the bank’s mobile application featuring a bi-lingual, intuitive user-friendly interface.

Al Salam Invest has been released as the latest upgrade to the Bank’s mobile application, providing Private Banking and Al Ruwad clients with a seamless digital trading experience enabling access to global markets and equities through different asset classes.

The digital trading platform provides users with instant digital access to global equities, exchange traded funds (ETFs), sukuk and mutual funds, all under a Shari’a compliant umbrella. The fully integrated Al Salam Bank mobile application will now allow clients to conduct and view their investment trades in real-time, oversee their portfolios, as well as manage their daily banking transactions through the Bank’s mobile application with a few convenient clicks.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Salam Bank, Rafik Nayed, said: “Today’s fast-moving sector demands innovation. Accordingly, we are investing heavily in our digital transformation strategy to develop new platforms that enhance the client experience. The launch of Al Salam Invest is a direct result of this approach and reflects our ongoing efforts to design services and products that meet client needs. Innovation is a key pillar in our ambitious growth plans, and we will continue to prioritize transformative solutions that reinforce our position as Bahrain’s fastest growing bank.”

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Banking at Al Salam Bank, Anwar Murad added: “We are proud to launch Al Salam Invest, an advanced investment and trading platform designed with unparalleled confidentiality and security features. The digital trading platform, curated to serve Private Banking and Al Ruwad clients, provides convenient and instant access to global equities, ETFs, sukuk, and mutual funds empowering users to take control of their portfolio with access to real-time tracking of investments anytime, anywhere, directly from the Al Salam Bank app.”

Alongside the new investment platform, Al Salam Bank’s mobile application provides a full range of banking services including digital onboarding, Danat savings scheme, family accounts, financing facilities, card management, amongst others. The digital application also provides comprehensive control over personal accounts through a fully customizable experience.

Al Salam Bank joined forces with one of the leading digital trading solution providers in the Middle East, GTN Middle East Financial Services (DIFC) Limited, to design Al Salam Invest, which is available on Al Salam Bank’s mobile application and website.

