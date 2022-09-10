The report identifies the opportunities and recommendations that were highlighted by the global panel of Islamic Economy leaders that gathered during the Summit on the 11 – 12 of October 2016 in the Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

Access the full report to find out:

  • Results for the Global Islamic Economy Indicator;
  • Market size figures;
  • Drivers of the global Islamic economy;
  • Millennial consumer and industry insights;
  • Sectorby-sector analysis of the seven major Islamic economy sectors; and
  • Islamic finance outlook.